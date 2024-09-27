Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Years

New Delhi: Zomato's co-founder and Chief People Officer, Akriti Chopra, has stepped down from her position effective immediately, concluding her 13-year journey with the food delivery giant. The company announced this news to the stock exchange on September 27.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that Ms. Akriti Chopra, CoFounder & Chief People Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel (“SMP”), has tendered her resignation w.e.f. September 27, 2024,"the company stated.

Chopra joined the company in 2011 as a senior manager of finance and operations. She eventually served as the chief financial officer until 2020, when Akshant Goyal took over that position. Most recently, she held the title of chief people officer at Zomato.

In her resignation email, Chopra wrote, “Deepi, As discussed, formally sending in my resignation effective today, September 27, 2024. It's been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I'm always a call away. Wishing you and Eternal, the very best.” This message was shared on the stock exchange.