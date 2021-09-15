JEE Advanced 2021: Registration begins today, check how to apply at jeeadv.ac.in

New Delhi: The registration for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 started on Wednesday (September 15) evening. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in for applying.

It is to be noted that till now the JEE Advanced registration process has been opened only for foreign nationals and not for Indian candidates. The registration process has commenced after being postponed twice due to delay in the announcement of JEE Main results.

The candidates who are in the top 2.5 lakh ranks will be allowed for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, which will be conducting JEE Advanced this year, said the application form will be accepted till 5 pm on September 20. The last date to pay the registration fee is September 21. While JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3.

For registering for JEE Advanced 2021, candidates will be required to upload documents including Class 10 and 12 marksheets, caste certificate (if required), Physical Disability certificate, or PwD certificate (if required) and a birth certificate among others.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

2. Click on the registration link

3. A new page will open. Log in using the credentials

4. Fill the registration form and upload documents

5. Pay the registration fee and submit the form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main result 2021 post midnight on Tuesday. Around 44 candidates scored 100 percentile, while 18 candidates bagged Rank 1.

The first rank holders included Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh).

A total of 9,34,602 candidates appeared for JEE Main 2021. Last year, 24 candidates had scored 100 percentile.

