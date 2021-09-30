10th & 12ths Term 1 Boards MCQs: [A 360 Preparation] Online Mock Test & Sample Papers Series Released! CBSE Datesheet Update!

It is expected that CBSE would release term 1 date sheet, timetable for CBSE MCQs Based Class 10 & 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 by mid-October.

With Board Examinations right around the corner and amendments being made to the curriculum and the question paper pattern, still, students have their hearts in their mouth as they find themselves in a bit of a pickle since time is slipping through their hands. The syllabus isn’t getting any shorter or easier for that matter. However, a special sample paper series has been released by CBSE that can work you out in ways that most other study materials would be unable to. Even since the entire term for each of Class 10 and Class 12 has been split up into two equal halves, with each half containing 50% of the entire syllabus, the students found some breathing room as they only had to prepare for half the syllabus at a time and appear for the exam.

Latest confirmations suggest that students now have to answer anywhere between 40-50 questions in under 90 minutes for their term 1 examination. This, changes everything since the original plan does not hold true anymore. We have drawn up a fresh studying plan so that you can be more thorough and smarter about your studying process.

New Study Plan for your Term 1 Boards – Class 10 and Class 12

The first thing that every student who is about to appear for their Term 1 examination, needs to understand, is that panicking will get you nowhere. Keep a cool head and proceed as per following and you will be set up for success:

# Additional MCQs Sample Paper Released (Why It’s A Big Score Booster?)

The CBSE MCQ Class 10 & 12 Sample Paper Exam Series for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 is designed with the assistance of the highly qualified teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya and the CBSE Experts at Oswaal, comprising of all the subjects for class 10th as well as class 12th students. Some of the key offerings of this book are:

It offers you with the exam targeted 5 solved papers. With this, you will get the opportunity to solve a pool of questions that will ultimately help them on the day of the exam.

Contains 5 self-assessment papers for Class 10th and 10 self-assessment papers for Class 12th that will assist you to assess the weak points. You can act upon them within the remaining time frame. This will assist you on those topics where you are lacking.

It includes the latest typologies of the MCQs (Case-Based, Reasoning-Assertion.

OMR sheets will be provided after every sample paper

The book contains the mind maps and chapter-wise important pointers so that you can easily attempt any MCQ

Includes the Academically Important Questions for the board exams

Can scan the QR code with the book for detailed study

Comprises Cognitive Learning Tools (Mnemonics for Quick Learning, Mind maps For Correlated Studies), Blended Learning Via Concept Videos

Comprises MCQs Based Questions from Official Board Released Question Banks

Most Likely MCQs Reframed from Top Weightage Question of (NCERT, NCERT Exemplars & Previous Years Solved Papers

# Adhere to the time management charts – A time management chart that narrows down how much time you should be allocating to each question or each section, is ideally what you need more than everything else right now. Now, a reading time of 10 minutes is mandatory to map out the procedural strategy and figure out the frame of the answers, roughly question but since the number of questions are half of that, your aim should be to get done with it within 20 mins max, leaving plenty of time for revision (10 mins).

#Exhaustive NCERT studying – Don’t pay heed to people who try to tell you that your textbooks are going to suffice. Yes, they will set the premise for your basic knowledge and understanding but if you are not one to settle for what you get, then you need to study NCERT to get that flair in your writing, that extra bit of information that you can include in your answers for a near-perfect score.

#MCQs Question Banks – While you are solving sample papers, make it a point to simultaneously solve Question Banks since they really give you clarity as to which of the chapters are more important than the rest. Also, you get a good idea of the marks distribution and you can prepare your own smart studying strategy accordingly.

Do not lose your nerve to the pressure of examinations. Keep yourself calm, do the above and you will definitely perform well. Visit Oswaal Books’ website to get yourself the right study materials and hold fast to the time management schedule provided to progress in a methodical and productive manner.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)