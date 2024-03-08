29 Students From IIT Madras Startup Achieve 99 Percentile In JEE Main 2024

India's startup ecosystem has been thriving - be it e-commerce, trading or education, the new startups are helping change the lives of commoners in the country. Many of these startups are founded by the IITians. In a success for one such startup, 29 students associated with the IIT Madras startup 'Melvano' have achieved scores surpassing the 99 percentile mark in the JEE Mains 2024 Session 1.

According to reports, K Vignesh secured an exceptional score of 99.89 percentile. Following closely are Sanjay Bishnoi (99.68), Soumyaneel Mukherjee (99.64), Rehan Farishta (99.52), and Rohit Kumar (99.52 percentile). Other students who secure over 99 percentile include Atharva Singh, Parameshwar Nath, Mohit Garg, and Suraj Kumar have also surpassed the 99 percentile threshold. Also, over 80 Melvano students has scored at or above the 98 percentile mark and all of these students got a cash reward as a mark of encouragement from Melvano.

Melvano’s CEO Taran Singh said that the startup is transforming students exam approach practice questions. He said that Melvano uses Artificial Intelligence to help students practice efficiently. Melvano was incubated at Nirmaan, IIT Madras and has raised over Rs 4 crores in seed funding from prominent Angel Investors. With its unique Artificial Intelligence engine in their Question Bank, Melvano promises to make practicing questions efficient for aspirants by helping them focus on their weak areas.

In the NTA JEE Mains 2024 exam, a total of 12,25,529 students participated, while the number of registered candidates for JEE Main 2024 reached 12,31,874. Currently, there are 23 operational IITs in India. Recently, the total number of seats for the B. Tech program in IITs has been raised to 17,385.