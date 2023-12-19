AAI ATC Admit Card 2023 Released At aai.aero- Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has activated the download link for the AAI ATC Admit Card 2023. Today, on December 19, the admit card for the Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) position has been released. Candidates scheduled to take the exam can retrieve and print their admit cards from the official website, aai.aero. To access the admit card, candidates are required to input their User ID and password. It is essential for candidates to carry both the admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam center. Candidates are advised to follow the steps outlined on the official website to download their AAI ATC admit cards online. Being a crucial document, the admit card and valid ID proof must be presented at the exam center for verification. Aspirants should stay updated with the official website for any further announcements and details related to the recruitment process.

As per the AAI Junior Executive Notification 2023, exam is scheduled to be held on December 27, 2023. "Objective Type Online Examination (Computer Based Test) will be conducted for the post of Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control). There will not be any negative marking for wrong answer attempted by the candidates," AAI Notified.

AAI ATC Admit Card 2023: Steps To Download

1. Go to the official website-aai.aero

2. On the displayed homepage, click on the AAI ATC admit card download link

3. Enter the asked login credentials and access the admit card

4. Check and download the same

5. Take a print out for the future references

The recruitment drive by AAI aims to fill 496 vacancies for Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control). The selection process involves an online examination, followed by Application Verification, Voice Test, Psychoactive Substances Test, Psychological Assessment Test, Medical Test, and Background Verification. Additional tests may be introduced at any stage during the recruitment process as determined by the competent authority.