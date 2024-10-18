ADRE Answer Key 2024: Grade 3 Objection Window Closes Today At slrcg3.sebaonline.org- Steps To Raise Objections Here

ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key 2024: The State-Level Recruitment Commission will close the ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 objection window on October 18, 2024. Candidates wishing to challenge the answer key can do so through the official ADRE website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org. The written examination for Class 3 posts (Bachelor’s degree level and HSLC level) was conducted on September 29, 2024. To raise objections, candidates must pay ₹500 per question. According to the official notice, objections must include proper justification, and any challenge without justification will be considered invalid. If the expert committee finds the objection valid, the ₹500 will be refunded to the original payment source.

This year, the written examination for Bachelor’s and HSLC level posts took place on September 29. The Graduate level exam was held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the HSLC level exam ran from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,600 Grade 3 positions across various departments of the Government of Assam.

ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key 2024: Steps to raise objections here

Visit the official ADRE website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org.

Click on the "ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window" link on the homepage.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Once logged in, the answer key will be displayed.

Select the answer you wish to challenge.

Upload the necessary documents to support your objection.

Pay the required application fee.

Click submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

After thoroughly reviewing the objections submitted by candidates, the SLRC will release the final answer key. The complete results for the ADRE recruitment test, including category and post-specific cut-off marks, will be announced shortly afterward. The ADRE Grade 3 answer key for the September 15 exam (HSSLC or Class 12 positions) has already been published, and the objection window has closed. The commission may release the results for the HSSLC, graduate, and HSLC (driver) exams on the same or separate dates. However, an official announcement regarding the final result date is still pending.