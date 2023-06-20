NTA Extends AIAPGET 2023 Internship Deadline, Offers Relief to Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided some respite to AIAPGET 2023 aspiring candidates. It has extended the deadline for completing internships for All-India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023. The internship determines eligibility for AIAPGET 2023. Initially set for August 31, the new deadline has been pushed to October 31. This decision was made in response to a letter received from the Secretary of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi-110058. The NTA promptly shared a public notice on nta.ac.in, highlighting this important update.

Candidates interested in AIAPGET 2023 can currently apply through the official website, aiapget.nta.nic.in. The window for fresh applications will remain open until June 24. Applicants who have already submitted their forms and paid the requisite fees can edit their internship completion date during the designated correction window.

For further assistance and detailed information, students can contact the NTA help desk at the following numbers: 011 4075 9000/011 6922 7700 or reach out via email at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide to applying for AIAPGET:

- Visit the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

- Create a new registration and log in to your AIAPGET 2023 portal account on the homepage.

- Fill out the application form and ensure all necessary documents are uploaded.

- Now you can pay the application fee and submit the form.

- Remember to download and save a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

AIAPGET is a national-level examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is conducted with coordination of the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and facilitates admission into postgraduate courses in AYUSH. The exam surrounds various disciplines. It includes Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH), providing aspiring candidates with opportunities to pursue higher education in these fields.