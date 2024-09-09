Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2790638https://zeenews.india.com/education/aiapget-counselling-registration-2024-begins-tomorrow-at-aaccc-gov-in-check-steps-to-register-here-2790638.html
NewsEducation
AIAPGET COUNSELLING 2024

AIAPGET Counselling Registration 2024 Begins Tomorrow At aaccc.gov.in- Check Steps To Register Here

AIAPGET Counselling 2024: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the counselling schedule for AIAPGET 2024, set to begin on September 10. Registration will remain open until September 11, and the seat allotment results are expected to be announced on September 19, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 05:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AIAPGET Counselling Registration 2024 Begins Tomorrow At aaccc.gov.in- Check Steps To Register Here AIAPGET Counselling 2024

AIAPGET Counselling Registration 2024: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the schedule for AIAPGET 2024 counselling, starting on September 10. Registration will close on September 11, with the seat allotment results expected on September 19. Eligible candidates who passed the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 can apply for counselling through the official website, aaccc.gov.in. Registration is open from September 10 to September 11, 2024, with the option to submit preferences until September 16. Seat allotment will occur on September 17 and 18, with results for round 1 released on September 19. Candidates can download their seat allotment letters between September 20 and 25, 2024.

The AIAPGET 2024 exam, conducted by NTA on July 6, covered Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani disciplines through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. Held at 211 centers across 100 cities, candidates reviewed answer keys and recorded responses between July 16 and 18. About 2,525 challenges were submitted, including 167 unique ones, all reviewed by subject experts. Final answer keys were updated accordingly.

AIAPGET Counselling 2024: Important Dates

Round 1 AIAPGET Registration & Payment 10-09-2024 to 16-09-2024
AYUSH PG Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking 11-09-2024 to 16-09-2024
Processing of Seat Allotment 17-09-2024 to 18-09-2024
AIPGET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 19-09-2024
Reporting to the Allocated Institute 20-09-2024 to 25-09-2024
Verification of Joined Candidates by AACCC/NCISM/NCH 26-09-2024 to 27-09-2024

AIAPGET Counselling Registration 2024: Steps to register here

Step 1: Go to the official website at aaccc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Register by entering the required credentials. 

Step 3: Fill out the registration form and upload the necessary documents. 

Step 4: Make the payment for the applicable fees. 

Step 5: Submit the form and download the acknowledgment for future use.

The NTA conducts AIAPGET on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) under the Ministry of Ayush's guidance.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details