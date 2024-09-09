AIAPGET Counselling Registration 2024 Begins Tomorrow At aaccc.gov.in- Check Steps To Register Here

AIAPGET Counselling Registration 2024: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the schedule for AIAPGET 2024 counselling, starting on September 10. Registration will close on September 11, with the seat allotment results expected on September 19. Eligible candidates who passed the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 can apply for counselling through the official website, aaccc.gov.in. Registration is open from September 10 to September 11, 2024, with the option to submit preferences until September 16. Seat allotment will occur on September 17 and 18, with results for round 1 released on September 19. Candidates can download their seat allotment letters between September 20 and 25, 2024.

The AIAPGET 2024 exam, conducted by NTA on July 6, covered Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani disciplines through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. Held at 211 centers across 100 cities, candidates reviewed answer keys and recorded responses between July 16 and 18. About 2,525 challenges were submitted, including 167 unique ones, all reviewed by subject experts. Final answer keys were updated accordingly.

AIAPGET Counselling 2024: Important Dates

Round 1 AIAPGET Registration & Payment 10-09-2024 to 16-09-2024 AYUSH PG Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking 11-09-2024 to 16-09-2024 Processing of Seat Allotment 17-09-2024 to 18-09-2024 AIPGET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 19-09-2024 Reporting to the Allocated Institute 20-09-2024 to 25-09-2024 Verification of Joined Candidates by AACCC/NCISM/NCH 26-09-2024 to 27-09-2024

AIAPGET Counselling Registration 2024: Steps to register here

Step 1: Go to the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Register by entering the required credentials.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Make the payment for the applicable fees.

Step 5: Submit the form and download the acknowledgment for future use.

The NTA conducts AIAPGET on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) under the Ministry of Ayush's guidance.