AIBE 18 Result 2023 To Be OUT SOON At allindiabarexamination.com- Check Steps To Apply Here

AIBE 18 Result 2023: The Bar Council of India, BCI, will release the AIBE 18 Result 2023 in due course. Candidates who have taken the All India Bar Examinations can see their results when they are released on the AIBE's official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The results and final answer key will most likely be displayed jointly. Both the results and the final answer key will be made available on the official website.

AIBE 18 Result 2023: Here’s how to check

Go to the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Locate and select the link for AIBE 18 Result 2023 on the homepage.

A new page will appear, requiring candidates to input their login details.

Click on the submit button, and the result will be shown on the screen.

Verify the result and download the page.

Retain a hard copy of the document for future reference.

The AIBE 18 test was held on December 10, 2023, at various exam locations throughout the country. On December 12, 2023, the tentative answer key was issued, and the objection window commenced on December 13, 2023. The objection period ended at midnight on December 20, 2023.