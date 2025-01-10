AIBE 19 Answer Key Objection Window 2024-25 Closes Today At allindiabarexamination.com- Steps To Raise Objections Here

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: The Bar Council of India will close the objection window for the AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 on January 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination-XIX and wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. If a candidate's objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded. To raise objections, candidates need to log in using their roll number and date of birth. After reviewing the objections, the final answer key and results will be released. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website. If they find any discrepancies, they can raise objections by paying Rs 500 per objection.

‘The objection tracker is now available, and the objection window will remain open until midnight on January 10, 2025. If you have any objections regarding the question paper of AIBE-XIX, you can raise them through the objection tracker,’ reads the official website.

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: Steps to raise objections here

Go to the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the link for the AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 objection window on the home page.

Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Submit the details, and the answer key will appear on the screen.

Select the answer you want to challenge and upload the required documents to support your objection.

Pay the processing fee online.

Submit your objection and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy of the confirmation for future reference.

Candidates can use the provisional answer key to estimate their expected scores. As per the AIBE marking scheme, each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking in the AIBE 19 exam. The AIBE 19 exam, held on December 22, consisted 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to be completed within three hours. Candidates earn one mark for each correct answer, and there is no penalty for incorrect responses.