AIIMS INI CET 2024 January Session Registration Closes Today At aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

AIIMS INICET January 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to close the registration for the AIIMS INI CET January session today, October 5. Applications are being accepted for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI- CET) in January 2024 for admission to postgraduate courses [MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS]. Interested candidates must first register on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates with an Examination Unique Code, EUC, can complete the application form beginning September 27, 2023 at 9 p.m. and ending October 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. Certificates need to be uploaded by November 5, 2023. According to the schedule, the admission card will be made available on October 31, 2023, and the exam will be held on November 5, 2023.

AIIMS INICET January 2024: Here’s how to check

1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Go to the site and select Academic Courses.

3. A new page will appear on the screen.

4. Navigate to the AIIMS INICET 2024 page and register.

5. Sign in and fill out the form to pay the fees.

6. Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future use.

For the January 2024 session, candidates will get admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.