AIIMS INI CET 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AIIMS INI CET 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2025) on November 4,2024 as per the sources. However, the date and time of release of the admit card is yet to be confirmed. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in and logging in with their credentials. According to the official website, the AIIMS INI CET 2025 is scheduled to take place on November 10, 2024, at various exam centres nationwide. The INI CET 2025 is a centralised entrance exam for admission to postgraduate medical programs such as MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS. It includes prestigious institutions like AIIMS Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum. Held twice a year, the INI CET is regarded as one of India’s most prestigious exams for medical postgraduate admissions, offering entry into courses commencing in January 2025.

The INI CET 2025 syllabus covers various subjects from pre-clinical, para-clinical, and clinical fields, including topics like biochemistry, pathology, and gynaecology. Candidates must bring their INI CET 2025 January session admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. Acceptable forms of ID include an Aadhaar card, driver’s license, voter ID, PAN card, or ration card.

AIIMS INI CET 2024: Here's how to download

Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, find and click the link to download the INI CET 2025 admit card.

A login page will appear where you need to enter your credentials to access the admit card.

Review the details on the admit card and download it.

Be sure to print a copy for future reference.

AIIMS INI CET 2025: Details on admit card

Name Of The Candidate

Registration Number

Exam Time and Date

Exam Details

Exam day guidelines

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit cards for any errors and promptly notify the board for corrections. As AIIMS New Delhi is the conducting authority for INI CET 2025, any discrepancies should be reported to them. Candidates can either call the toll-free number 1800117898 or send an email to aiims.inicet@gmail.com to address the issue.