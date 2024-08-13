Advertisement
AIIMS INI SS 2024 Counselling Open Round Seat Allotment Results Released At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI SS 2024: Eligible candidates can access their results on the official website and must complete document verification at their assigned institutes by 5:00 pm on August 20, 2024, with all necessary original certificates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AIIMS INI SS 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has released the seat allocation results for the open round of the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI SS) 2024. Participants in the open round of counseling can view their seat allotment results on the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The PDF for the INI SS 2024 open-round seat allotment includes only those candidates who were eligible for this round, as per notice number 110/2024 dated August 10. The allocation was determined based on each candidate's merit, chosen preferences, and seat availability. If there are any vacant seats or new vacancies at an institute after the open round, the institute may conduct a stray round to fill these positions. Students allocated a seat in the INI SS 2024 open-round counseling must visit their assigned institute for document verification and submission. The deadline for completing the document verification for the INI SS open round is August 20, 2024.

AIIMS INI SS 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • In the notifications section, select the link titled ‘Result of the Open Round of Online Institute Allocation.’
  • The INI SS counselling result PDF for 2024 will be displayed.
  • Download the PDF of the INI SS open round seat allotment result and keep it for future reference.

AIIMS INI SS 2024; direct link here

Candidates must report to their allotted institutes by 5:00 pm on August 20 with all original certificates required for verification.

