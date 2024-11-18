AIIMS INICET January Result 2025 Released At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AIIMS INICET Result 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the INI CET 2025 January session results. Candidates who appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) on November 10, 2024, can check their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The results are available as a PDF document and include details such as the candidate's roll number, category, overall rank, and percentile. The INI CET 2025 determines admission to postgraduate programs, including MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS, across AIIMS-New Delhi, other AIIMS institutes, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru, and SCTIMST-Trivandrum.

The AIIMS INICET 2025 exam was conducted on November 10, 2024, with a duration of three hours. The question paper included 200 questions. Candidates will earn 1 mark for each correct answer, while 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.Seat allocation for postgraduate seats at participating Institutes of National Importance (INIs) will be conducted entirely online. The process will involve at least two rounds of seat allocation, followed by an open round if required.

AIIMS INICET 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click the AIIMS INICET January Result 2025 link.

Enter your login credentials on the new page that appears.

After submitting your details, your result will be displayed.

Review and download the result.

Print a copy for future reference.

The minimum percentile cut-off for eligibility in the INI-CET is as follows:

Unreserved (UR) candidates, including Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), EWS, Sponsored, and Foreign Nationals, must secure at least the 50th percentile.

OBC, SC, ST, PwBD, and Bhutanese Nationals (PGI-Chandigarh only) require a minimum of the 45th percentile.

The percentile scores in the INI-CET will determine eligibility for admission to postgraduate programs at all participating institutions.