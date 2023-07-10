AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Registration For Mock NExT Ends Today, Apply At next.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS) will be concluding its online application process for the Mock exam of the National Exit Test ( NExT) today, July 10, by 5:00 pm. It will be conducted on July 28 in two shifts. Paper I will be from 9:00 am to 12 am whereas Paper II will be from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Students can apply for the test through the official website of AIIMS NeXt—next.aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Mock test is conducted by AIIMS on the behalf of National Medical Commission for the final year students pursuing MBBS courses in India. It is done to prepare medical students for the NExT exam which will be held later in the year. This exam is necessary to register as a doctor or pursue postgraduate courses in this field.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: How to apply for AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website–https://next.aiimsexams.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the registration link for the AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 which will be present on the homepage

Step 3: After registration, access the application form with the new registration ID and password

Step 4: Fill out the application form by submitting your required details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit and download the application form

After the successful registration, the candidate’s basic information and status of the registration will be displayed on the website on July 11. It will be followed by the generation of Exam Unique Code ( EUC) which will mark as the competition of application form. Candidates can generate their EUC till July 14.

The candidates have to download their Admit card by submitting their registration ID, password and EUC. It will be available on the website from July 21. Applicants will not be allowed to give the mock test without the admit card

The application fee for the General/OBC candidates is Rs 2,000 while for SC, ST and EWS applicants is Rs 1,000. PwBD candidates are exempted from paying any application fee for the exam.

AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023: Examination Rules

The Mock Test will be a Computer Based Test ( CBT) held on the same day throughout India. The duration of Paper I will be 3 hours while Paper II will be of 3.5 hours. The total number of questions will vary for both papers. The primary paper will contain 120 questions whereas Paper II will contain 140 questions. Each question will carry one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer

The score of the candidate will be declared separately and will be sent to their registered contact information.