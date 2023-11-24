AILET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AILET 2024: The National Law University in Delhi is expected to release All India Law Entrance Test admit card today. Previously, the admission card was scheduled to be distributed on November 20. AILET 2024 Admit Card will be available today for those who have registered for the exam. AILET 2024 admit card will be available on the university's official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.The test for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD degrees is scheduled on December 10, 2023, from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. The organising authority has not specified an official release date. When the admit card is available, it will be posted here. Candidates should be aware that either the admit card link or the candidate login on the homepage will be made available.

AILET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website of NLU Delhi atnationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the admit card link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit the details and download the admit card

5. Take its printout for future reference

The AILET 2024 exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions. According to the Latest AILET Syllabus 2024, the exam will include three sections: English language (50 points), current affairs and general knowledge (30 marks), and logical thinking (70 marks).