AILET 2024 Admit Card To Be RELEASED Tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

AILET 2024: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will release the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 tomorrow, November 20, 2023. The AILET admit card 2023 will be available on the official website-- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Registered candidates will be able to download the AILET exam hall ticket by login into their registered accounts using their registration number and password. Candidates who have registered for the AILET 2024 Exam will be able to download their e-admit cards for the law entrance test tomorrow. The AILET admit card is expected to made available on the official candidate portal for NLU Delhi.

AILET 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

- Visit the NLU, Delhi official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

- Login using your registration ID and password.

- Click on the download admit card link.

- The AILET admit card will appear on the screen.

- Download it and take a printout for future reference.

NLU Delhi is conducting the AILET exam for admissions into its various UG, PG and PhD programmes for the academic session of 2024 to 2025. Candidates must note that AILET exam is conducted for admissions into NLU Delhi only. For admissions in other branches of National Law University, candidates must appear for th e CLAT exam.

AILET 2024: Exam Details

The exam has been scheduled on December 10, 2023. It will be held for a duration of two hours from 11 AM to 1 PM. Candidates must carry the admit card without fail to the exam venue otherwise entry will be denied. AILET 2024 Exam will be held in these following cities - Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.