AILET 2024 Answer Key Released At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Raise Objection

AILET 2024: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has recently released the provisional answer key for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD Courses as part of the AILET 2024 examination. This answer key is now available for download in PDF format on the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates who participated in the examination have the opportunity to review the answers and raise objections until 8 am on December 12. To challenge any answers, candidates need to log in to their accounts and submit their objections along with a fee of Rs 500 per objection.

AILET Answer Key 2024 LLM: Direct Link

AILET Answer Key 2024 BA LLB: Direct Link

To access the answer key PDF and initiate the objection process, candidates should visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Additionally, NLU Delhi has provided both a Master question booklet and a Candidate question booklet. When raising objections to the provisional answer key, candidates are advised to ensure that the question numbers in their Candidate Question Booklet match those in the Master Question Booklet.

AILET Answer Key 2024: How To Raise Objection

1. Go to the official website-nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

2. Login to the AILET Account and click on "View Objections" tab

3. Now, click on Submit objections and select the type of objection

4. Enter details and submit your objection

5. Pay the fees and save page for future references

For those wishing to challenge specific answers, the deadline for submitting objections is 8 am on December 12. Candidates are encouraged to carefully compare the question numbers in their Candidate Question Booklet with those in the Master Question Booklet before submitting objections. The objection process requires candidates to log in to their accounts and pay a fee of Rs 500 per objection. The official website provides detailed instructions and the necessary links for accessing the answer key and raising objections.