AILET 2024: LLM Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Check Direct Link Here

AILET 2024: The result for AILET 2024 LLM Round 2 Seat Allotment has been announced. Individuals who participated in the counseling process can access the results on the official website at nationallawuniversity.delhi.in. Those provisionally selected in the second list are required to submit the provisional admission fee of Rs 50,000 from January 9, 2023, starting at 11 AM until January 15, 2024, until 11 AM. "The Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs. 50,000.00 and counselling fee of Rs.30,000.00/Rs.20,000.00 will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fees shall be paid latest by April 30, 2024. The detailed fee structure is attached at Annexure-I,” reads the official notice.

AILET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Navigate to the homepage and select the provisional merit list for LLM Round 2.

The merit list PDF will be presented on the screen.

Download the merit list and retain a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to promptly download their Provisional Admission Offer Letter from their AILET2024 account after making the payment. The university will only refund the counseling fee to individuals who have completed the registration process, paid the fee, but were unable to secure a place due to higher cut-offs.