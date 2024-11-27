AILET Admit Card 2025 Released At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AILET Admit Card 2025: National Law University (NLU) has released the AILET 2025 admit card. Candidates appearing for the All India Law Entrance Test can now download their hall tickets from the official NLU website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.ht.edu. To access the AILET 2025 hall ticket, candidates must log in using their username and password. "The National Law University Delhi will conduct the All India Law Entrance Test - 2025 (AILET 2025) for admissions to the BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2025-26 on December 8, 2024 (Sunday), from 2 pm to 4 pm in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates who have successfully registered for AILET 2025 can download their admit cards/hall tickets from the AILET 2025 application portal from 8 pm onwards on November 26, 2024,” reads the official notification.

The AILET 2025 UG program will have three sections comprising 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, to be completed within 120 minutes. For the LLM program, there will be 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark, focusing on different branches of law.

AILET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the AILET 2025 admit card.

Log in by entering your credentials and click "Submit."

Your AILET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

The AILET 2025 will be conducted offline using a pen-and-paper (OMR sheet) format. Negative marking will apply only to the multiple-choice question (MCQ) sections. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted, meaning four wrong answers will result in a deduction of one mark.

NLU Delhi previously informed aspirants that test centers may not be set up in four cities—Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Kota, Shimla, and Siliguri—for the AILET 2025 exam, as the number of candidates in these locations is fewer than 100. Candidates who selected these cities as their first preference were asked to update their test city choices. Other available test cities include Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.