AIMA MAT 2024 IBT Registration Ends Today At mat.aima.in- Check Steps To Apply

AIMA MAT Registration 2024: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the closure of registration for the AIMA MAT IBT 2024 on February 21, 2024. Aspiring candidates interested in taking the Internet Based Test of the Management Aptitude Test can access the direct registration link on the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in. The next key dates in the schedule include the release of the AIMA MAT IBT admit card on February 22, 2024, followed by the examination itself on February 24, 2024.

AIMA MAT Registration 2024: Important Dates

- AIMA MAT IBT 2024 Registration Deadline: February 21, 2024

- AIMA MAT IBT Admit Card Release: February 22, 2024

- AIMA MAT IBT Exam Date: February 24, 2024

AIMA MAT Registration 2024: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official AIMA MAT website at mat.aima.in.

- Locate and click on the AIMA MAT 2024 registration link on the homepage.

- Complete the registration process on the new page that appears.

- Log in to your account.

- Fill out the application form and submit the necessary application fees.

- After submission, download a copy of the completed form for future reference.

Candidates should note that the application fee for the Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT), Paper Based Test (PBT), or Computer Based Test (CBT) is ₹2100/-. However, for combinations such as Double IBT + IBT, PBT + IBT, PBT + CBT, or CBT + IBT, the fee is ₹3300/-. Payment is accepted exclusively through credit cards, debit cards (ATM cards), or net banking. Additional details can be found on the official AIMA website.