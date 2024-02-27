AISSEE 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

AISSEE Exam 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2024 preliminary answer key and OMR response sheets today, February 27. Candidates who took the entrance exam can receive their AISSEE answer key 2024 and submit objections via the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE. The AISSEE 2024 exam took place on January 28 in 186 places across India. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the answer key may challenge it by completing an online application form available on the official portal.

“OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates who appeared in the exam are hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ and will be available upto 27.02.2024 (upto 5:30pm)", reads the official notification.

AISSEE 2024: Steps To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website, /exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

Step 2: From the homepage, click the link labelled 'Click here to challenge the answer key'.

Step 3: A new page will display on your screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials and click the submit button.

Step 5: View the solution key.

Step 6: Challenge the desired question.

Applicants who want to submit a challenge against the AISSEE 2024 answer key must pay an objection fee of Rs 200. To get the AISSEE answer key 2024, candidates must provide their login credentials, which include their registration number and date of birth.To qualify for the entrance exam, students must achieve at least 25% in each subject and an overall average of 40%. However, the minimal passing conditions do not apply to SC and ST students.