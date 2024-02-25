AISSEE 2024 Answer Key, OMR Sheets Released- Check Steps To Download

AISSEE 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the Provisional Answer Keys for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) – 2024, aimed at facilitating admissions to Sainik Schools. Accessible on the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/, the results present OMR answer sheets, candidates' recorded responses, and provisional answer keys until February 27. Aspirants can log in using their application number and date of birth.

To enhance transparency, NTA allows candidates to scrutinize their OMR answer sheets and challenge recorded responses by applying online. A nominal non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 per contested recorded response is applicable.

NTA Sainik School Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit AISSEE's official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

- Click on the AISSEE link displayed on the homepage.

- Navigate to the AISSEE answer key link on the ensuing page.

- Input login credentials and submit.

- The answer key will be visible for review and download.

- Lodge objections if necessary.

- Retain a hard copy for future reference.

According to an official NTA notice, dissatisfied applicants have the option to challenge any answer key by submitting an online application and paying Rs. 200 per questioned answer, which is non-refundable. The detailed notification is available for review.

This move by NTA marks a significant step towards ensuring fairness and accuracy in the AISSEE results. Candidates now have the opportunity to thoroughly examine their responses, question the recorded answers, and contribute to the resolution process. The transparent mechanism aligns with NTA's commitment to upholding the integrity of competitive exams and providing a platform for candidates to address discrepancies. Aspiring students are encouraged to take advantage of this window to verify their performance and seek rectification if needed.