AISSEE 2024: Registration closes on December 16, apply at exams.nta.ac.in

The registration process for AISSEE 2024 will conclude on December 16, 2023, as per the announcement by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those interested in applying for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2024 can submit their applications via the official website.

The written test is scheduled for January 21, 2024, and will be administered in a pen-and-paper format. The exam duration for Class 6 is 2.5 hours, running from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. For Class 9, the duration is 3 hours, spanning from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To enroll for the examination, applicants must fall within the age range of 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2024, for admission to Class 6. Similarly, candidates aiming for admission to Class 9 should be between 13 and 15 years old as of March 31, 2024.

The application fee is ₹650/- for General/Wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC(NCL) category, and ₹500/- for SC/ST category.

AISSEE 2024 Registration: Direct Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools nationwide for the academic year 2024-25. Sainik Schools, affiliated with CBSE and operating as English medium residential institutions, groom cadets for entry into the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other Training Academies for Officers. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official AISSEE website