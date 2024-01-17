AISSEE Admit Card 2024 Released On exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AISSEE 2024: The AISSEE Admit Card 2024 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Applicants can access the admit card from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in, by following the provided direct link and instructions for download. The admit card link is currently active on the website, and candidates are required to input their application number, date of birth, and security pin for the download process. NTA is scheduled to conduct the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2024 at various centers nationwide on January 28, 2024.

AISSEE Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

1. Go to the NTA AISSEE official website exams.nta.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the AISSEE tab

3. Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

4. Click the 'Download AISSEE Sainik School Admit Card 2024' link.

5. Check the information provided on the hall ticket.

6. Download and print off the AISSEE Sainik School Hall ticket.

"NTA will be conducting the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2024-25. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers." reads the notice.

It is important for candidates to be aware that the admit card is provisionally issued, contingent upon meeting eligibility criteria, and will not be dispatched through postal services. Keeping a copy of the admit card for future reference is imperative.