AISSEE Class 6, 9 Results 2024 Declared At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AISSEE 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the AISSEE Sainik School Result on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the class 6, 9 entrance exam can now view and obtain their results. Qualified candidates must register for Sainik School admission counselling. The National Testing Agency (NTA) held AISSEE 2024 on January 28 in paper-pen mode at 450 venues in 185 cities throughout India for admission to Class VI of Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools, as well as Class IX of Sainik Schools.

The NTA accepts no responsibility for the accuracy or authenticity of the information/documents uploaded during the application procedure. Admissions to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will only be made through e-Counselling. Candidates must first register on pesa.ncog.gov.in to be eligible for counselling. By registering, candidates will advance to the next level of the admission process for Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools via e-counselling. Any query regarding the admission procedure may be submitted to the email ID admission.sss@gov.in.

AISSEE 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

2. On the site, check for the the latest news area.

3. Click on the link that says "Click Here for ScoreCard".

4. Once sent to another page, provide the application number and date of birth.

5. The result will appear on the screen; browse through it and download it.

6. Take the printout for future reference.

"Post exam, provisional answer keys, OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during 25.02.2024 to 27.02.2024 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam,” reads the official notification on website.