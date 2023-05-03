AP Board SSC 2023: Class 10th Result To Be Declared Soon At bse.ap.gov.in. In- Check Date, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

AP SSC Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh board will declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results soon. Students can access and download their AP board SSC result Class 10 on the official websites of the board bse.ap.gov.in. In case the official AP board SSC result website is not accessible, AP 10th results can also be checked on manabadi.co.in and private portals. According to reports AP ssc result will be out on 7th May. However the official date is yet to be announced. The result will be released for the AP SSC Exam 2023 which was conducted between April 3 and April 18, 2023. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 9.30 AM and 12.45 PM.

AP SSC Result 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard Here

- Go to the official website:bse.ap.gov.in.

- On the homepage, look for AP SSC result link

- Click on it, a new login window will be displayed on screen

- Enter the asked login credentials and click on the submit tab

- BSEAP SSC marks memo will appear on the screen

- Go through the same and take its printout for future reference

AP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Exam Date

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams 2023 were held between April 3 and April 18, 2023. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM with the exception of two papers including first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory, which ended at 11:15 AM and 11:30 AM, respectively.

AP SSC Board Result 2023: Last Year's Pass Percentage

Last year, AP SSC Class 10 examination were conducted offline from April 27 to May 9, 2023, in pen and paper mode after a gap of two years- 2020 and 2021. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 public examinations 2022 of which 4,14,281 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 70.70 percent and the pass percentage of boys was recorded at 64.02 percent. The overall pass percentage was stood at 67.26 percent.