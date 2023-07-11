AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Dates Likely To Be Out Today At eapcet.sche.aptonline.in- Check List Of Documents Required, Step-Wise Process Here

AP EAMCET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education APSCHE, will soon release the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 dates for applicants who have qualified for the AP EAMCET Exam 2023. As the results were announced on June 14, 2023, applicants can expect counselling to begin this month; nevertheless, students are recommended to wait for official confirmation from the council. The announcement will be made on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. According to reports the counselling date schedule will be out today.

Counseling for EAPCET students is handled by the APSCHE. A notification will be issued with all important dates such as the date of online registration, choice filling, slot booking, certificate verification, provisional allotment date, reporting date, and other instructions.

AP EAMCET 2023: List Of Documents Required

1. AP EAMCET rank card 2023

2. AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket

3. Class 12-mark sheet and passing certificate.

4. Transfer certificate.

5. Date of birth proof or class 10 passing certificate.

6. EWS certificate (if any) 7. Residence certificate

8. Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate.

9. Integrated community certificate (If any)

10. Income certificate of parents

11. Local status certificate.

12. Category certificate (If any)

Meanwhile, ahead of the counselling times, students can review the documents needed for registration and certificate verification.

AP EAMCET Counselling Process 2023: Step By Step Process

1. Registration Process: Qualified candidates must complete the registration process in order to participate in the counselling process.

2. Choice Filling and Locking: Candidates must log into the site after successfully registering in order to select their desired college and course. Students will also need to lock the options.

3. Seat Allocation: The seats will be assigned to candidates based on their rank, preference, and seat availability.

4. Fee Payment: Those who have been assigned a seat must pay the necessary fee within the stipulated time frame.

5. Report to allotted college: This is the final stage, in which shortlisted candidates must report to the designated colleges for the document verification round. They are advised to bring the original documents with them for verification

AP EAMCET 2023: Exam Date

The AP EAMCET 2023 was conducted from May 15 to May 19 for the engineering stream. Whereas for the pharmacy and agriculture streams, the entrance exams were held from May 22 to May 23.