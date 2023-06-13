topStoriesenglish2621177
AP EAMCET 2023 Results Likely To Be Released Tomorrow At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Steps To Check Scorecard Here

AP EAMCET 2023 Results: AP EAMCET 2023 results are expected to be declared tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for BTech admission on the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

AP EAMCET 2023 Results: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results for 2023 will be released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) tomorrow, June 14. On the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, candidates who took the EAMCET exam administered by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) between May 15 and May 23 can retrieve their scorecards.

Students will be offered admission to engineering, biotechnology, BTech dairy technology, BTech agricultural engineering, and BTech food science and technology if they meet the requirements for the AP EAMCET results in 2023.

 

AP EAMCET 2023: Here's how to check scores

  • Open the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Select the AP EAMCET 2023 direct result link from their homepage.
  • Your screen will display a login page.
  • Fill your login details and click on submit.

1,94,752 of the 2,06,579 students who registered for the AP EAMCET engineering test last year actually took it. 1,73,572 of the total students who took the exam and qualified for the engineering exam.

 

 

 

