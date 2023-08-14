AP EAMCET 2023 Web Option Entry Closes Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Details Here
AP EAMCET 2023: The web option entry is being done via the AP EAMCET Counselling portal-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET 2023: The AP EAMCET 2023 Web Options Entry link will be deactivated today, August 14. Candidates who have passed the EAMCET and have registered for counselling should indicate their course and college preferences. Concerned candidates must log in to their accounts using the requested credentials in order to exercise web options at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Here's how to submit web options
1. Visit the official website-sche.aptonline.in
2. On the appeared homepage, click on the AP EAMCET Web options form
3. A new login page would open
4. Enter your AP EAMCET 2023 admit card number and date of birth
Candidates should be aware that it is critical to submit their course and college preferences because seat allotment will be processed based on your preferences. Candidates must report to their assigned college in order to secure their seats.
