ap eamcet

AP EAMCET answer key 2020 released at sche.ap.gov.in — Here's how to calculate probable score

The computer-based entrance examination of AP EAMCET-2020 was conducted between September 17 and September 25, 2020, for Engineering and Agriculture & Medicine streams.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has released the master question papers and preliminary keys for the AP EAMCET - 2020 exams on its official website.

Respective candidates can check the keys available for the Engineering and Agriculture and Medical streams by visiting the official website www.sche.ap.gov.in.

Follow these steps to check the answer key and calculate your probable score:

1. Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on 'Exam Papers & Preliminary Keys' option displayed on the screen.

3. Click on the stream and the date when you took the test.

4. The AP EAMCET 2020 key will be displayed on your screen.

5. Now compare the answer key with your original answers and calculate the probable score.

Notably, the computer-based entrance examination of AP EAMCET-2020 was conducted between September 17 and September 25, 2020, for Engineering and Agriculture & Medicine streams.

ap eamcet
