AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: MPC Special Round Web Option Entry Begins Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

The Department of Technical Education has again released the web options entry for AP EAMCET 2023 PCM special round counseling. As per the notice, the web options entry link will begin tomorrow, that is, November 7, 2023, on their official website. Interested students who missed the last counseling session can now apply. The application window will close on November 8, 2023.

The technical education department decided to conduct the special round of counseling that the PCM students requested after they were unable to get admission in the last phase 2 special round.

A special window will also be provided to the candidates to make a change in the options entered on November 8, 2023. The allotment result will be available on the AP EAPCET 2023 official website on November 10, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admission process and report to the colleges between November 11 and November 13, 2023.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023:How to Apply

Go to the official website of the AP EAMCET 2023 at cets.apsche.gov.in.

Click on the link that says “Credential Login."

Fill in all the required information.

The AP EAPCET counseling dashboard will open.

Fill in the options, of course, and collage.

Save and download it for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2023 Special Round Direct link

AP EAMCET 2023 Special Round Schedule