AP EAMCET 2023

AP EAMCET Counselling Dates 2023 Released At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Registration Begins From July 24- Check Details Here

AP EAMCET 2023: According to the schedue, the registration begins from July 24, 2023 for MPC stream candidates, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AP EAMCET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has announced the AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 dates today, July 19, 2023. According to the schedule, registration for MPC stream candidates begins on July 24, 2023. Students who have passed the EAPCET AP Exam 2023 can register at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official website.

According to the notification, qualified and eligible candidates APEAPCET-2023 (M.P.C. Stream) are invited to participate in web counseling for seats available in University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities colleges in Andhra Pradesh under the Convenor quota. The registration period will run from July 24 to August 8, 2023.

AP EAMCET 2023: Steps to register here


  • Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself first and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023; download the official notification here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: Important Dates

  • Registration (Candidate registration)- July 24 to August 8
  • Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centres (HLCs)- July 25 to August 4
  • Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates- August 3 to 8
  • Change of Options for the candidates- 9-Aug
  • Release of seat allotments- 12-Aug
  • Self- Reporting and Reporting at college- August 13 to 15

"The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in." reads the statement on the official notice.

 

