AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Likely To Be Released Soon At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Know How To Download

AP EAMCET Exam 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the hall ticket soon on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Hall tickets will be available tomorrow, according to the schedule. Candidates must be prepared to input their credentials in order to access the hall ticket URL. Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy exams have been scheduled on different days. Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry are included in the AP EAMCET Engineering Exam Syllabus, whereas Botany, Zoology, Physics, and Chemistry are included in the Agriculture and Pharmacy Exam Syllabus. The exam will be held in two three-hour stints, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

AP EAMCET 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on AP EAPCET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details

Take a printout for future reference.

AP Engineering question paper will consist of a total of 160 questions comprising 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry whereas Pharmacy and Agriculture question paper will consist of a total of 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry.