topStoriesenglish2604553
NewsEducation
AP EAMCET 2023

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Likely To Be Released Soon At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Know How To Download

AP EAMCET Exam 2023: Candidates appearing for the AP EAMCET Exam 2023 can download the hall tickets once released on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Likely To Be Released Soon At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Know How To Download

AP EAMCET Exam 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the hall ticket soon on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Hall tickets will be available tomorrow, according to the schedule. Candidates must be prepared to input their credentials in order to access the hall ticket URL. Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy exams have been scheduled on different days. Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry are included in the AP EAMCET Engineering Exam Syllabus, whereas Botany, Zoology, Physics, and Chemistry are included in the Agriculture and Pharmacy Exam Syllabus. The exam will be held in two three-hour stints, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

AP EAMCET 2023: Here's how to download

  • Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on AP EAPCET 2023 admit card link
  • Key in your login details
  • Take a printout for future reference.

AP Engineering question paper will consist of a total of 160 questions comprising 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry whereas Pharmacy and Agriculture question paper will consist of a total of 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar