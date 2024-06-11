AP EAMCET Manabadi Result 2024 DECLARED At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP EAMCET 2024 results today, June 11, at 4 PM. Candidates who took the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) can check their results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The pass percentage for the AP EAPCET 2024 is 87.11%. In the Agriculture stream, 80,766 candidates appeared for the exam, and 70,352 of them passed, achieving a pass rate of 87.11%.

AP EAMCET Result 2024: Direct Link

Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2024: Steps to Download

- Visit the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

- Click on the EAPCET result link on the homepage.

- Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

- Your AP EAPCET 2024 rank card will appear on the screen.

- Review your qualifying status and marks obtained.

- Download and print a copy of the Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2024 for future reference.

AP EAMCET Result 2024: Credentials Required To Check Scores

- Registration number

- Hall Ticket number

- Date of birth

Applicants for engineering or agriculture courses will need their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to access their scorecard. The EAMCET scorecard will show important details like the candidate's name, date of birth, marks obtained, result status, and rank. Qualified candidates will be eligible for admission into various programs, including engineering, biotechnology, BTech Dairy Technology, BTech Agricultural Engineering, and BTech Food Science and Technology.