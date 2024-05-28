AP EAMCET Results 2024 To Be OUT Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download

AP EAMCET 2024: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 will be announced today, May 28. Candidates can view their results on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) conducted AP EAPCET 2024 from May 16 to May 24 for admissions to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs. The exams were held in two shifts each day.

To download their rank cards, candidates will need their registration and hall ticket numbers. The AP EAMCET 2024 answer key was released on May 23 for agriculture and pharmacy, and on May 24 for engineering. Objections to the answer keys were accepted until May 26. The final results will be based on the revised answer key. According to the marking scheme, candidates receive one mark for each correct answer.

Successful candidates will be eligible for AP EAPCET 2024 counseling for various programs including engineering, bio-technology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (agricultural engineering), BTech (food science and technology), BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BVSc and AH, BFSc, B Pharmacy, and Pharm D.

Last year, 76% of engineering candidates and 89% of agriculture candidates passed. Out of 2,38,180 engineering examinees, 1,71,514 qualified. Boys secured the top 10 ranks in engineering, with Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth leading in agriculture.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official AP EAMCET 2024 website (https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET).

- Click on 'Master question papers with preliminary keys'.

- A list of session-wise question papers with preliminary keys will appear.

- Select the session you attended.

- The answer key PDF will display on your screen.

- Download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates can also access the answer key through a direct link on the website. For more updates, candidates should regularly check the official AP EAMCET website.