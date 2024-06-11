AP EAMCET Result 2024 To Be OUT Today At 4 PM On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Steps To Check Scores

AP EAMCET Result 2024: The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2024 are expected to be released today. Conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada, the results will be available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. This year, 3,62,851 candidates registered for the AP EAMCET 2024, with 3,39,139 appearing for the exam. The results are expected to be announced online today, June 11, at 4 PM. Check this page for the latest updates on the AP EAMCET results 2024 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2024: Steps to Download

- Visit the official AP EAMCET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

- Click on the EAPCET result link on the homepage.

- Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

- Your AP EAPCET 2024 rank card will appear on the screen.

- Review your qualifying status and marks obtained.

- Download and print a copy of the Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2024 for future reference.

Applicants for engineering or agriculture courses will need their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to access their scorecard. The EAMCET scorecard will show important details like the candidate's name, date of birth, marks obtained, result status, and rank. Qualified candidates will be eligible for admission into various programs, including engineering, biotechnology, BTech Dairy Technology, BTech Agricultural Engineering, and BTech Food Science and Technology.