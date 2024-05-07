Advertisement
AP EAMCET HALL TICKETS 2024

AP EAPCET 2024 Hall Tickets Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP EAMCET 2024: The examination will be divided into two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AP EAPCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education released the AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket on May 7, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download their AP EAPCET admit card from the official AP EAMCET website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Agriculture and pharmacy exams will be held on May 16 and 17, 2024, while engineering exams will be held from May 18 to May 23, 2024. On all days, the examination will be divided into two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

AP EAMCET 2024: Steps to download here

• Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website.

• Search the section on the AP EAPCET 2024 or a direct link mentioning a "hall ticket" or "admit card."

• Your registration number, payment reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth must be submitted.

• Once you've finished entering your information, click the submit button. Your admit card should appear on the screen.

• Make sure you download and print the admit card for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2024; direct link to download here

The Andhra Pradesh EAPCET is an essential admission exam for candidates interested in engineering, agriculture, or pharmacy. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams are slated for May 16 and 17, while the Engineering exams are scheduled for May 18-23, according to the official timetable provided by JNTU.

