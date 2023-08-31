AP ECET Counselling 2023: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today At ecet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps To Check Here

AP ECET Counselling 2023: The final seat allocation for AP ECET 2023 Counselling will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE today August 31, 2023. As soon as it is available, candidates can obtain the seat allocation order from the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in.The final ticket allocation will be made accessible on August 31, 2023 at 6 PM, according to the schedule.

The deadline for the web option entry was August 29, 2023. Candidates must input their registration number and other information to get the seat allocation order after it is made public.

AP ECET Counselling 2023: List of documents required

1. AP ECET-2023 rank card.

2. AP ECET-2023 hall ticket.

3. Marksheet of qualifying exams.

4. Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

5. Certificate from Class 7 to diploma/degree.

6. Residence certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.

7. Caste and income certificate

AP ECET Counselling 2023: Steps to check here

Visit ecet-sche.aptonline.in to access the official AP ECET website.

On the home page, select the link that says "AP ECET 2023 Final Phase Seat Allotment Results."

Enter your login information, then click "Submit."

Your final result will be shown to you on the screen.

"The Qualified and eligible candidates of APECET-2023 (Diploma holders of all branches of Engineering, Pharmacy & Degree in B.Sc. Maths) are informed to participate in web counselling for the seats available in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh(both University and Private) for the academic year 2023-24, according to the official notice.