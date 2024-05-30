AP ECET Results 2024 Declared At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Rank Card Here

AP ECET Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2024) on May 30, 2024. Candidates who took the exam and want to check their results can go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP ECET 2024 was held on May 8, 2024, with the preliminary answer key provided on May 10, 2024. Candidates could file objections to the preliminary answer key by May 12, 2024.

The exam was divided into two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm, and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The total mark for which the exam was administered was 200, with 200 objective type questions. Candidates who took the exam must provide their login information, such as their registration number, ECET Hall ticket number, and date of birth, to view their results.

AP ECET Results 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the AP ECET official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click the AP ECET 2024 results link on the home page.

A new page will open, requiring candidates to enter their login information.

After providing the login information, candidates can view their results on the screen

Verify the information and download the page.

Take a printout for future requirements.

The exam is held for Diploma holders in Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree holders to get admission to second-year Lateral Entry Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the Academic Year 2024-25.