AP EDCET 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Ends Tomorrow At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP EDCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conclude the objection window for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET 2024) answer key on tomorrow, June 18. Applicants who took the test and are not satisfied with the answers they received can file complaints about the AP EdCET 2024 answer key on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates must use their login information, including registration number, date of birth, and supporting documentation to file objections against the AP EDCET 2024 answer key. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will examine the candidates' objections, which will then make available the official answer key for the AP EDCET 2024. It is significant to remember that the council will not consider any more objections after the objection facility for the AP EDCET 2024 answer key closes.

AP EDCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: From the homepage, select 'AP EdCET'.

Step 3: Download the answer key by navigating to that section.

Step 4: Make sure you also download your response sheets.

Step 5: Use the attached form to voice any objections, if any.

Step 6: Download the completed form and print a copy for your records after submitting it.

The AP EdCET preliminary answer key is available to candidates so they can check their answers for accuracy and determine their score. There's a window of time during which candidates can download the preliminary answer key and object to any questions that they believe are incorrect. Only after addressing these concerns will the final answer key be released. The counselling schedule will then be released after the AP EdCET 2024 results are released.