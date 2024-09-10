AP EdCET 2024 Phase 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released At edcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

AP EdCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the round 1 seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) counselling 2024 today, September 10. Candidates who took part in phase 1 counselling can now check the AP EdCET phase 1 seat allotment results on the official website, edcet-sche.aptonline.in. From September 3 to 7, candidates were able to select their preferences online, with an option to modify their choices on September 8. Following the release of the allotment results, candidates must complete self-reporting and then report to their allotted colleges between September 10 and 13.

Colleges will update the council on vacant seats by September 15, after which additional admission rounds will be conducted based on seat availability. To view the AP EdCET phase 1 seat allotment results, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

AP EdCET 2024: Steps to check here

Step 1: Go to the official AP EdCET website at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the round 1 allotment results.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5: Download the allotment order and print a copy for your records.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, conducted the entrance exam for the 2024-25 academic year. The first round of admissions followed an updated schedule, with registration open from August 21 to 30, and certificate verification carried out from August 22 to 31. This counselling process is for admissions to BEd and BEd Special Education colleges, both University and Private, across Andhra Pradesh for the 2024-25 academic year.