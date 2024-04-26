AP EdCET 2024 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Steps To Apply Here

AP EdCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has invited candidates to apply online for the Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET 2024). Interested applicants may apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in until May 15. The deadline for submitting the form with the late fee of Rs 2000 is May 21. The correction window will be open from May 22 to 25. The exam will be held on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the admit card will be available on May 30. The provisional answer key will be issued on June 15, 2024.

AP EdCET 2024: Application Fee

Unreserved applicants would be required to pay a fee of Rs 650, while backward category students will be charged Rs 500. SC/ST candidates pay a fee of Rs 450.

AP EdCET 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the AP EdCET 2024 application link.

Register and continue with the application procedure.

Pay the fee, fill out the information, and submit the form.

Download and print out for future reference.

AP EdCET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To be qualified for the exam, candidates must have received a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA in their bachelor's or postgraduate degree in the relevant subject, a five-year integrated course in the relevant subject of methodology, or an equivalent qualification. The candidates must also have reached the age of 19 on July 1 of the year in which the notification is issued. There is no maximum age for eligibility.