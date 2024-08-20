AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At icet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps To Check Here

AP ICET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment results. The results were released today, August 20, 2024. Candidates who registered for the counselling can now check their allotment status on the official AP ICET website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Following the seat allotment, candidates can self-report to their allotted colleges between August 20 and August 24, 2024. APSCHE conducts AP ICET counselling for admissions into MBA/MCA programs. The registration for counselling was open from July 26 to August 4, 2024, with web options available from August 8 to August 11, and changes allowed until August 12, 2024.

AP ICET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official AP ICET website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for AP ICET 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment results.

Enter the required details to view the seat allotment result.

The result will be displayed on the screen; find your roll number.

Print the result for future reference.

The AP ICET exam was held on May 6, with the provisional answer key released on May 8. Candidates had until May 10 to raise objections. The AP ICET results were declared on May 30, 2024.