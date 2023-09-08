trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659328
AP ICET REGISTRATION 2023

AP ICET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today At icet- sche.aptonline.in- Steps To Apply Here

AP ICET Counselling 2023: Registration link will be made active today on official website icet- sche.aptonline.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 08:47 AM IST
AP ICET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today At icet- sche.aptonline.in- Steps To Apply Here File Photo

AP ICET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will open registration for the AP ICET Counselling today, September 8. On September 7, the council issued a schedule announcing that registration would commence on September 8. Aspirants must first register on the official website icet-sche.aptonline.in. Only candidates with a minimum of 50% (for OC) and 45% (for SC/ST/BC) aggregate marks in their degree or equivalent examination are eligible for admission. Candidates for the MCA program must have a BCA/Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering or an equivalent degree.

AP ICET Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here


Step 1- Enter eligibility details and pay the AP ICET application fee

Step 2- Check your payment status 

Step 3- Fill out the AP ICET exam application form 

Step 4- Print the application form for AP ICET

Candidates applying for AP ICET Counselling must pay a processing fee of Rs 1200. Candidates from the SC/ST/PH categories must pay Rs 600. All candidates, from first to last, can pay the processing fee beginning September 8.

