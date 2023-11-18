AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: Phase 1 Registration Begins At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

AP LAWCET 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has initiated the registration process for AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling. Phase 1 registration commenced on November 17 and will conclude on November 20, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Certificate verification can be conducted online from November 18 to November 22, 2023. The web options for seat selection will be open from November 23 to November 25, 2023, with an opportunity for candidates to make changes in their options on November 26, 2023.

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: How To Apply

- Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

- Click on AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

- Register yourself and login to the account.

- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

- Click on submit and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2023: Required Documents

1. APLAWCET-2023 Rank Card & Hall Ticket,

2. Degree / Intermediate or its equivalent pass certificate & memorandum of mark

3. Transfer certificate.

4. S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo,

5. Study certificate giving the details of past seven years of study from 1st appearance of qualifying exam.

6. Residence certificate for preceding seven (7) years of the qualifying examination in respect of candidates who have private study without any institutionalized education.

7. Latest Income Certificate / White Ration card, issued by the competent authority containing the name of the candidate

8. Aadhar card OR any Govt. ID (PAN/DRIVING LICENCE)

9. Caste Certificate, etc., issued by competent authority containing the name of the candidate

10. PH/Sports/CAP/NCC/ Scouts & Guides

11. Minority Certificate (SSC TC containing Minority Status or Certificate from the Head Master)

12. EWS Certificate if applicable.

The results of seat allotment for admissions will be published on November 28. Subsequently, candidates are required to engage in self-reporting and reporting at the designated colleges from November 29 to November 30, 2023. The allotment results will be accessible on the official website after 6 pm on November 28.