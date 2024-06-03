AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP LAWCET 2024: The AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 has been released by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, on June 3, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2024 and the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Course LL.M. can find the admit card download link on the AP LAWCET official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur will hold the APLAWCET and APPGLCET 2024 exams on June 9 from 2.30 PM to 4 PM. The answer key will be released on June 10, and the objection window will be open from June 11 to June 12. Candidates taking the exam are urged to bring their admit card to the exam centre; otherwise, they cannot enter the exam hall.

The AP LAWCET exam evaluates a candidate's General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Aptitude to Study Law. The exam is divided into three parts: Part A, Part B, and Part C. Parts A and B have 30 questions, and Part C contains 60 questions.

AP LAWCET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET is cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click the AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2024 link on the front page.

Enter your login information and click submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The AP PGLCET exam lasts 90 minutes and is conducted to all LLM courses. The test consists of two parts: Part A has 40 questions and Part B contains 80 questions. The qualifying marks for AP LAWCET are 35 percent (42 out of 120), whereas the qualifying marks for AP PGLCET are 25 percent. There are no qualifying marks for SC and ST in ranking.