AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2024 Registration To Begin Tomorrow At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP LAWCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to commence the registration process for the AP Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2024) tomorrow, paving the way for admissions into 3-year and 5-year LLB programs. The examination is scheduled for June 9, as per the latest announcement. Detailed notification and registration link will be available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, from March 26 onwards. Application fees vary: Rs 900 for open category (OC), Rs 850 for backward category, and Rs 800 for SC/ST candidates.

For the five-year LLB program, applicants must have secured a minimum of 45% aggregate in Class 12. Relaxations in minimum qualifying marks apply: 2% for OBC candidates and 5% for SC and ST candidates. As for the 3-year LLB program, candidates with at least 45% in any discipline at the graduation level are eligible. Similar relaxation criteria for OBC, SC, and ST candidates are applicable.

AP LAWCET 2024: Steps To Register

- Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

- Click on the AP LAWCET 2024 registration link on the homepage.

- Complete the registration process and fill out the application form.

- Provide necessary information and upload required documents.

- Pay the application fee and submit the application.

- Download and print the confirmation sheet for future reference.

AP LAWCET 2024: Application Fees

Application fees are Rs 900 for OC, Rs 850 for backward category, and Rs 800 for SC and ST candidates. It's imperative for applicants to review the notification thoroughly and ensure accurate submission of details.