AP PGCET 2023 Final Allotment Results OUT At pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in- Steps To Check Here

AP PGCET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, have declared the results for the phase 2 allotment of the postgraduate common entrance test (AP PGCET 2023). Candidates can access the AP PGCET result on the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in by providing their login details, including hall ticket number and date of birth. Those who have been selected for admission are required to report to the assigned colleges on November 25, 2023. The college-wise final allotment results for AP PGCET were previously announced on the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Although the initial deadline for reporting to the colleges was November 23, 2023, the council has extended it for an additional two days.

AP PGCET 2023 Phase 2 Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

- Go to the official website of AP PGCET at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in.

- Once you appear on the homepage of the website, click on the link that says, AP PGCET 2023 Phase 2 seat allotment result.

- As you click on it, a new login window will appear on the screen.

- Here, enter the login details such as hall ticket number and date of birth.

- Submit the details entered.

- The AP PGCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

- Download the same.

- Take a printout for further reference.

AP PGCET 2023: Documents Required

- AP PGCET 2023 admit card

- AP PGCET-2023 rank card

- Transfer Certificate (TC)

- Copy of Marks memo

- Provisional certificate

- Intermediate marks memo or diploma marks memo

- SSC or certificate equivalent to it

- Study certificates from Class 9 to degree

- Proof of residence

- Latest valid income certificate or ration card (in the name of the candidate)

- Caste certificate (if required)

- EWS certificate (if required)

- Local status certificate (if required)

The AP PGCET college-wise final allotment results were announced on the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the timetable released earlier, the last date to report to the colleges was November 23, 2023. However, the council extended it to two more days.