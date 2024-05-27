AP PGCET 2024 Correction Window Opens Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

AP PGCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will open the application correction window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) in 2024. The AP PGCET 2024 form correction window will be open for three days until May 29.

Candidates who applied for the AP PGCET 2024 can make adjustments by going to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To log in and change the AP PGCET 2024 application form, candidates must input their payment ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number, date of birth, and SSC hall ticket number.

The AP PGCET 2024 application correction window will be divided into two categories: Category 1 and Category 2. Corrections to category 1 fields will be handled by the convener at the APPGCET-2024 office. These modifications are subject to comprehensive verification of valid paperwork and committee approval. The candidate must correct corrections to category 2 in the completed online application form within the timeframe specified.

AP PGCET 2024: Steps to edit application form here

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP PGECET 2024 Application Correction link.

Enter your login credentials and click the submit button.

Make the necessary adjustments, then submit the form.

Take a printout for future reference.

The AP PGCET 2024 evaluation is scheduled from June 10 to 14. The exam will be conducted in three shifts per day. The first session will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the second session, which will take place from 1 pm. The third session will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m.